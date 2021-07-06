City celebrates Independence Day with shoebox parade, fireworks show

The city of Douglasville held its first 4th of July Shoebox Parade on Sunday.
City employees Jason Post and Melissa Dickinson hosted the event, which was broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
The shoebox parade was announced earlier in the spring as an alternative to the city’s big 4th of July Parade on Church Street, which was canceled for a second straight year due to the pandemic.
While the parade changed formats this year, the city went ahead with its annual fireworks show at dark Sunday night at West Pines Golf Course.
Post said there were around 50-60 floats in the shoebox parade. The floats were pulled along by strings along a miniature replica of Church Street with the conference center clock tower in the background.
A judging committee picked the best floats in each category after the parade.
The winning floats by category were:
FAMILY/INDIVIDUAL
Winner: “Captain America’s 4th of July Celebration” submitted by the Franklin Hogan Family
1st Runner Up: “Happy Birthday to the Stars and Stripes!” submitted by Zack Saadat
2nd Runner Up: “Happy 4th Starring Scout and Chicken Man” submitted by The Monday Beady Girls.
EDUCATIONAL/INSTITUTIONS
Winner: “Children Are As Individual As The Stars” submitted by Seeds of Faith Preschool
1st Runner Up: “Remember the Soldiers” submitted by Zion Christian Fellowship
2nd Runner Up: “I See the Light” submitted by Harvester Christian Academy
NONPROFIT
Winner: “Keep Douglasville Beautiful” submitted by Keep Douglasville Beautiful Citizens Board
1st Runner Up: “Off Road Reader” submitted by Dog River Library
2nd Runner Up: “Read for the Stars” submitted by Douglas County Library
BUSINESSES
Winner: “Stars On My Mind” submitted by Krystel’s Creations
1st Runner Up: “Happy Birthday USA!” submitted by Champ’s Clock Shop
2nd Runner Up: “True To The Red, White and Blue” submitted by Burd’s Nest BBQ
The floats are pictured on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofDogulasvilleGA and the float with the most likes by 8 a.m. on July 12 will be selected as the “Red, White, and You Fan Favorite.”
All floats are on display at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art now through Saturday, July 17. The museum’s address is 12431 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, GA 30134. They are open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Sundays and Mondays).
