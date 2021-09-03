Employees of the City of Douglasville are likely to get a big bonus for being vaccinated against COVID-19.
The city council discussed at Thursday’s legislative work session providing full-time employees who show proof they are already vaccinated and those who get vaccinated and show proof by Dec. 1 with a $500 incentive payment. Part-time employees would get $250.
The council is expected to approve the measure at its regular voting meeting next Tuesday.
“I think this is fantastic,” Ward 5 Councilman Howard Estes said. “We are seeing numbers rising across the state, across the South, with COVID infections. Our local hospital is full, primarily with COVID patients. And the most effective means of alleviating that situation is through vaccination. And everything that we can do to encourage our employees and our citizens to get vaccinated we need to do. I think this is vital.”
City Manager Marcia Hampton said the program would cost about $159,000 if 100% of city employees take advantage of the offer. The vaccination incentive program would be paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funds. Hampton said the city expects to receive about $13 million over two years from the American Rescue Plan and has already received $6.3 million.
Mayor Rochelle Robinson said the initiative was brought forward by Councilwoman Nycole Miller. Robinson said it is “in line with what other municipalities and counties and governmental agencies” are doing across the country “to help encourage vaccinations.”
“We’re not mandating anything from the City of Douglasville,” Robinson said. “We’re not saying that employees have to be vaccinated. This is just an incentive for those who may want to take advantage of, be encouraged to receive the vaccination.”
Hampton said incentivizing vaccines will be a benefit to the city. She noted some private companies are looking at surcharges because of costs related to health care and COVID and that having more employees vaccinated will help the city with its health care costs.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to give county employees who show show proof of their full vaccination status by Nov. 1 a one-time $250 gift card.
The BOC also agreed to give full-time county employees a one-time bonus of $1,000 for hazard pay and part-time employees a $500 hazard pay bonus.
Like the city, the BOC is paying for its hazard pay bonuses and vaccination incentives with American Recovery Act funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.