The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously on Monday to spend up to $450,000 for “management and talent acquisition” for the opening concert series at the new GreyStone Amphitheater.
The city council agreed to the amount as part of a resolution that grants Dunwoody-based RCS Productions, Inc. the authority to negotiate and contract with performance artists on behalf of the city.
Gladys Knight, Boney James and LeAnn Rimes have been signed to perform during the opening series in September at the new amphitheater, which is being completed now on the site of the old jail on Church Street.
The Sentinel obtained the contracts for Knight and Rimes and other documents related to the amphitheater via an open records request.
Knight, known as the “Empress of Soul,” will be paid $142,500 for her 75-minute performance opening the amphitheater on Sept. 2, according to her contract. She will not have an opening act, but the first hour of her show will consist of a grand opening program.
Rimes, a country artist, is being paid $70,500 for her Sept. 16 performance, and that number doesn’t include her opening act, Leah Belle Faser.
A May 26 email obtained by the Sentinel from Tod Elmore with RCS to Samantha Rosado, assistant conference center and tourism director for the city, states, …”the rate for Leah will be $750.00.” However, city spokesperson Jason Post said he couldn’t confirm that the amount had been finalized.
James’ contract for his Sept. 9 performance was still being finalized earlier this week and was not available to the Sentinel, according to Post.
A Jan. 26 email from Stephen Moore with RCS to Rosado shows a list of possible performers and an estimate of their rates. That list shows the fee for James, a Grammy-nominated saxophonist, in the $45,000-$65,000 range.
Other emails obtained by the Sentinel show the city also considered pop singer Michael Bolton for one of the opening shows. Bolton quoted $100,000 to perform, Moore told Rosado in another Jan. 26 email.
The contract amounts don’t include items such as production costs, ground transportation, hospitality and security for the concerts.
Moore told Rosado in the Jan. 26 email listing the quotes from Bolton and others that, “LeAnn generally travels by bus and does not require rooms or backline gear.”
Post said the $450,000 authorized by the council Monday for the opening series is part of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s budget, which he points out is “generally funded through hotel-motel taxes” that are paid by travelers staying at hotels in Douglasville.
However, the resolution spells out that the “City has agreed to support the Opening Concert Series by providing some of the funding therefor from its general fund,” which is supported by revenue from city taxpayers.
GreyStone Power agreed in 2021 to pay $150,000 for five-year naming rights to the new amphitheater. Georgia Power recently agreed to pay $5,000 to be a title sponsor.
Post said the city’s goal is to “offset” expenses for the new amphitheater, such as paying artists, through the sponsorship agreements.
“Those (two) sponsorships were the only ones completed prior to the announcement of the opening series,” Post said. “We have a variety of sponsorship levels available and in the past few weeks, we have had a steady stream of interest in additional sponsorships. We will make announcements about additional sponsors as those agreements are completed.”
Tickets to the shows are free with an online reservation at greystoneamp.com. Both Knight and James’ shows are sold out. Tickets for Rimes’ show will be available Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.