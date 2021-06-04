The Douglasville City Council unanimously approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget during Thursday’s called meeting.
There was no discussion before the vote during the 15-minute meeting.
While the city won’t set its millage rates until later this summer, the $34.9 million budget does not include a projected tax rate hike and is based on improving economic conditions from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the budget proposal presented during a May meeting.
The budget represents a 4% decrease from the $36.4 million fiscal year 2021 budget.
During a finance committee meeting 30 minutes before the called meeting, council members got a report that the economy has recovered better than previously anticipated.
The council unanimously approved a fifth general fund budget amendment to the 2021 fiscal year budget.
“Due to the conservative estimates, some revenues have exceeded expectations and necessitated revenue increases,” the amendment stated. “Very few revenues are being reduced, also due to COVID-19.The additional revenues will offset the budget for fund balance use.”
The amendment stated that the city had $1.2 million in overall increased revenues.
The city will use $1.1 million of that “to reduce the use of fund balance” the amendment stated. The city had increased expenditures in buildings and grounds, court services, park athletics and West Pines Golf Course operations.
Included in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget are the purchase of 16 new Tahoes plus equipment for the police department and two vans (one for inmate detail and one for fleet maintenance). There will be two new K-9 dogs among the proposed expenses in addition to cyber-security upgrades.
Also included is the hiring of three new positions including assistant finance director, a six-month paralegal position and a right of way inspector with an expansion of the city’s internship program.
A 2% merit increase was also highlighted in the proposed budget.
The city’s biggest revenues are expected to come from property taxes, which make up 41% of the budget, while 31% will come from local option sales taxes.
