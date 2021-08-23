A candidate who qualified to run for Douglasville City Council last week has been disqualified.
Ruben Tillman qualified to run in the November municipal general election against incumbent Councilwoman Nycole Miller and Shay Johnson for the Ward 2 Post 1 seat that includes much of the city south of Veterans Memorial Highway and north of Interstate 20.
However, the city received a challenge late last week that Tillman doesn't live in Ward 2, and he was disqualified last Friday.
“It appears Mr. Tillman confused the (county) commission districts with the City ward map,” Douglasville City Manager Marcia Hampton said.
Hampton said the city clerk’s office verified that Tillman actually lives in city Ward 5, which is represented by Councilman Howard Estes. The city Ward 5 council seat is not open this year.
Tillman lives in County Commission District 2 and previously served as legislative aide to Kelly Robinson, who represents District 2 on the county Board of Commissioners.
With Tillman out of the race, Miller and Johnson will go head-to-head for the second time in two years. Miller won 72.5% of the vote to defeat Johnson in a special election for the seat in 2019.
The other seats up this year are:
• Ward 1: Incumbent Councilman Terry Miller will take on challenger William Golden for the seat that covers areas of the city south and west of downtown including Arbor Station.
• Ward 3 Post 1: Incumbent Councilwoman Lashun Burr Danley will take on challenger Marvin Davis for the seat that covers the city’s north side.
• Ward 3 Post 2: Incumbent Councilman Sam Davis will take on two challengers – Charles Lollar and John Rogers — for the seat that also covers the north side.
Voters in Douglasville will also decide whether to approve a $25 million bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. Advanced Voting begins Oct. 12 and runs through Oct. 29.
All 14 city polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.
