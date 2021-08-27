City council candidate’s residency questioned; at hearing Lollar says he lives in parsonage at church he owns

One candidate for Douglasville City Council was disqualified last week over a residency issue. Now, the fate of another candidate rests with the city clerk.
A hearing was held Friday after a challenge was filed by City Clerk Vicki Acker questioning the residency of Charles Lollar, one of three candidates who qualified earlier this month to run for the Ward 3, Post 2 seat in the Nov. 2 general municipal election. City council seats are nonpartisan.
Ruben Tillman, who qualified to run for the Ward 2, Post 1 seat up this year, was disqualified last Friday after Acker found that he actually lives in city Ward 5, which is not on the ballot this year.
Lollar qualified for the Ward 3, Post 2 seat along with incumbent Councilman Sam Davis and John Rogers.
At the center of the challenge is whether Lollar will have been a resident of the city of Douglasville for 12 months as of the date of the election, as required by the city charter.
Lollar’s voting history and legal documents filed with the county and state raise the question of whether he lives in the city at all.
A self described tea party Republican, Lollar launched a campaign for the GOP nomination for Maryland governor in 2010 when he lived there. He ultimately had to pull out of the governor’s race because he didn’t meet residency requirements, The Gazette in Gaithersburg, Md. reported. He instead ran as a Republican for a U.S. House seat in Maryland in 2010 in a race he lost to Democrat Steny Hoyer.
Voting records from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office show he cast his ballot in the November 2020 election in Gwinnett County.
Lollar told Acker and Douglas County Elections Director Milton Kidd during Friday’s hearing at the Douglasville Conference Center that he has lived in the city since January of 2018.
Lollar listed his address to qualify for city council as 7926 Malone Street in Douglasville. He told Acker and Kidd he has owned the property for 21 years and is senior pastor at Trinity World Christian Center on the same property. Lollar said he lives in a parsonage at the church.
Lollar said his tax bill and utility bills at the Douglasville parsonage are in his name.
Records show he changed his voter registration to Douglasville this year.
He told Acker that he also owns a home in Lawrenceville, in Gwinnett County, and also has a loft in Birmingham, Alabama, and a townhome in Orlando, Florida. He said his children live at his Lawrenceville home with his wife, who he said he is separated from.
City Attorney Joel Dodson told Lollar tax records and deed records show the Douglasville property he claims as his residence is owned by Trinity Center of Praise, Inc.
Lollar said he is the pastor, founder and CEO of the church and “owner of record.”
“Well I think the owner is a corporation,” Dodson replied. “Legally it’s the owner of the property.”
Dodson asked if Lollar had a Certificate of Existence from the Secretary of State’s Office on the corporation “which allegedly owns this property, which is the Trinity Center of Praise, Inc.?”
Lollar told Dodson he did not have the certificate with him but would provide it.
After the hearing, a search by the Sentinel of the Secretary of State’s Office records found the annual registration for Trinity World Christian Center. The registration was filed March 29, 2021, and Lollar is listed both as the registered agent and as CEO. Lollar lists his address on the registration as a residence on Great Shoals Circle in Lawrenceville.
Dodson asked Lollar who lives at the parsonage with him.
“Myself and my housesitter,” he replied.
Lollar said his driver’s license lists the Douglasville address.
When asked by Dodson about the registration for his automobile, Lollar said his vehicle is registered in Gwinnett County.
“My wife does it for me every year,” he said.
Lollar told Dodson the home in Douglasville has a homestead exemption and that he is not sure if the home in Lawrenceville does.
Douglas County tax records list the Trinity World Christian property where Lollar said he lives as being located at 8080 Malone Street, rather than the 7926 Malone Street address he used to qualify for city council. The house on the property has street numbers next to the front door showing the address as 8080 Malone Street.
Douglas County tax records don’t show a homestead exemption on the property because it is owned by a church, which is exempt from property taxes.
Dodson asked Lollar to provide the city clerk with the Certificate of Existence for the church that owns the home in Douglasville as well as a year’s worth of utility bills and the homestead exemption by Monday.
Acker said a decision will be made by the end of business day on Sept. 1.
If Lollar is disqualified he can appeal the decision in Douglas County Superior Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.