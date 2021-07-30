The Douglasville City Council is expected to decide Monday whether to ask voters in the city to approve a bond referendum in November that would raise up to $25 million for improvements to Jessie Davis Park.
If the council gives its OK on Monday, the bond referendum would be on the Nov. 2 municipal general election ballot. The proposed referendum calls for the bonds to be paid back over 25 years by property owners in the city. City property owners are currently paying back a bond issue on the public safety building.
Four city council seats will also be decided this year. Qualifying is next month for the nonpartisan seats.
Emily Hardaway, community outreach coordinator for the city, said if approved the bonds would pay for both the design and construction costs at the city park.
Hardaway said there are four phases. The park renovations/fields phase includes synthetic turf on playing fields, a new swimming pool, splash pad, restroom building and pavilion areas, Hardaway said. The other phases are gymnasium, community center and senior center.
