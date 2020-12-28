The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously Dec. 21 to deny a rezoning request to convert almost 100 acres on Riverside Parkway to industrial property.
It was the second time that the council had denied IDI Logistics’ request to convert 95 residential acres to light industrial use to build a distribution center.
This past summer, the council denied the request, which resulted in IDI Logistics suing the city.
A judge sent it back for the two sides to try and negotiate a deal.
At last Monday’s council meeting, the council first rejected a development plan on a 3-4 vote that would have incorporated the special conditions.
A 7-0 vote denied the rezoning request.
“We wanted to follow the wishes of our constituents,” said Councilman Howard Estes, whose Ward 5 includes the Riverside Parkway area of the city. “They have been very vocal and unified on this issue. Every time there was a meeting about this, they came out in force to voice their opinion. This is what we are in office for is to do what is best for our constituents.”
Estes said he wasn’t sure what IDI Logistics next move would result in.
He said the city is ready for a court battle if that is the route the company decides to take.
“We decided it was worth the risk if it ends up in court,” Estes said. “Let the will of the people stand. When our constituents are that unified, it is our duty to listen. In this case we could do it, and we did.”
Estes said the biggest concern among the residents in the area was the added traffic from a distribution center.
“The surrounding community was against it from the start,” he said. “They did not want the extra trucks that would be put on the road in their community. The community came out in force at multiple meetings.”
Leading up to the council meeting, several citizens emailed Mayor Rochelle Robinson and council members to request they deny the rezoning.
“There has been much residential development and more to come,” Jari Word-Daniels wrote in an email. “As a resident, I would like to help protect my property values and my children. As this warehouse would bring even more 18-wheeler trucks driving the same road our teenage children are as they learn how to drive.”
Lisa Roberson wrote in an email: “Authorization of a Development Agreement with IDI Logistics will reverse your previous decision to deny the rezoning of this property, as well as the wishes of your many constituents that have spoken in opposition to this request.”
