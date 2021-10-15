The Douglasville City Council will hold a final public hearing Monday before voting on whether to approve a zoning change that would allow a new development with 238 single-family homes at the corner of Timber Ridge Drive and Prestley Mill Road.
Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The city’s planning commission voted Tuesday to recommend the council approve the rezoning from R-2 to Planned Unit Development (PUD). That was followed by the first of two hearings by the council on Thursday evening.
The planning commission voted to recommend the rezoning in September, but City Attorney Joel Dodson said the meeting wasn’t properly advertised and therefore wasn’t valid leading to the current round of hearings.
In addition to the public hearings, the developer, Neville Allison, managing partner with The Revive Land Group, held an information meeting at the conference center last week.
R-2 allows two houses per acre while the PUD designation Allison is seeking would allow more. Allison has said the 83.3-acre site would average 2.83 homes per acre.
However, in a letter to the council, Scott Daniell, who lives in the nearby Kensington subdivision, argues that while the 82 homes on the perimeter of the proposed development “are more in line with development in this area, the 156 interior homes will create problems for services to be provided.” Daniell, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of the project, said in his letter he believes the homes proposed for the interior will average 9-10 homes per acre.
In a presentation at Thursday’s council meeting, Allison said while normally the supply of housing is measured in months, for metro Atlanta including Douglasville it’s now being measured in weeks of supply.
He said he looked at all new construction in the city of Douglasville this week and found only 14 homes for sale.
“If you want to live in the city of Douglasville in a new construction home, I don’t want to say you don’t have any options,” he said. “But you don’t have a lot right now. And that’s what we’re trying to create.”
