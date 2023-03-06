The Douglasville City Council voted late last month to authorize termination of tax incentives for Bang Energy drinks.
Bang Energy, which is headquartered in Weston, Florida, manufactures and sells energy drinks and beverages, dietary supplements and sports nutrition products. The company and its affiliate brands include Bang, Meltdown, 1-Keto, Redline, Redline Cognitive Candy, Noo-Fuzion and Stoked.
Bang had announced in September of 2020 that it planned to bring 600 jobs to Douglas County and invest $145 million. But that vision of the future gradually began to fade with mounting litigation directed at Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VPX), the maker of Bang energy drinks and CEO Jack Owoc.
Governor Brian Kemp had announced at the time that Bang Energy would open its first Southeastern manufacturing and distribution center and be located on Staples Drive, which is in the city limits of Douglasville.
But Bang wound up filing for bankruptcy last year and are no longer coming.
VPX filed for bankruptcy protection after a federal jury ordered it to pay Monster Beverage Corp. nearly $293 million for interfering with its rival’s dealings with retailers and falsely advertising the mental and physical benefits of Bang drinks, according to an October 2022 Wall Street Journal story.
The chapter 11 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., halted Monster’s lawsuit against Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., or VPX, as well as costly litigation with other companies.
In its bankruptcy-protection announcement, Bang said all business operations will continue, “...with improved product delivery and service to retailers through VPX/Bang Energy’s newly constituted legacy distribution network consisting of more than 269 best-in-class distributors.”
Douglasville Ward 5 Councilman Howard Estes, whose district the Bang facility would have been in, was contacted by phone for comment and responded with a prepared statement.
“It’s unfortunate Bang will no longer reside in Douglasville, but Chris Pumphrey and the team at Elevate Douglas are doing a fantastic job creating meaningful opportunities for our community. I’m confident that through their continued efforts we’ll welcome a new corporate partner to Douglasville,” Estes said.
But Estes declined to comment any further on either VPX or the council’s decision.
Pumphrey heads up Elevate Douglas, a public-private partnership that creates “one voice” for economic development in the county, linking the city, county and the Chamber.
Asked who might fill the void left by Bang’s exit, Estes said it may be too early to comment and he could not confirm who a new ‘corporate partner’ might be.
Bang Energy followed another large company that didn’t pan out in that location. In 2014 Keurig made an announcement at the state Capitol and was also supposed to locate in the same building before backing out.
Bang said its bankruptcy-protection filing is a “restorative action to help the company recover from recent challenges, including multiple lawsuits that impacted the company’s short-term outlook and the cost impact of reconstituting the company’s national distribution network that resulted in a summer revenue gap.”
VPX said it intends to use the Chapter 11 process to “recapitalize and emerge from bankruptcy well-positioned to continue its rapid growth in the beverage market.”
But, given recent developments, that “rapid growth in the beverage market” won’t include a manufacturing and distribution center in Douglasville.
