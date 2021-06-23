The Douglasville City Council and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in separate legislative meetings to accept federal coronavirus relief funding.
Douglasville is slated to get $12.6 million while the county is eligible for $28.4 million in federal relief funds.
Both governing bodies voted unanimously in their own legislative meetings to accept the funding.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan, the latest pandemic relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.
“We are excited and blessed to get this funding,” Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said after the council vote Monday. “This will help our fund balance. We will be very mindful and follow all the rules.”
The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill provides $65.1 billion in direct funding to county governments with Douglas County getting a $28,425,412 allocated share. Douglasville has a $12,693,848 share of the funding.
A large portion of the American population has received a $1,400 direct payment under guidelines of the bill, which was signed by President Biden on March 12.
The governing bodies will receive part of the funding within the next few days after making an application for the money.
The other 50% of the funds will be released one year after the date of the release of the first 50% of the funds.
“We can replace lost revenue and use it for general government services,” Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, the county’s director of External Affairs/Senior Counsel said during last week’s BOC meeting.
The governing bodies have until Dec. 31, 2024 to designate the funds and a Dec. 31, 2026 deadline to spend the money. Each government entity is required to provide periodic reports with detailed accounting of the use of the money, according to the funding stipulations.
The first portion of $6,346,924 could be received as early as the next few weeks, according to Jason Post, Douglasville community relations director.
