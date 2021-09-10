The Douglasville and Douglas County governments are hosting a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the courthouse Saturday to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2011, terrorist attacks.
Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette helped put the program together.
The day will begin with a 6:30 a.m. hanging of a 100-foot flag at the courthouse and ceremonies will start at 8:30 a.m.
There will be a moment of silence at the exact time each of the four planes used to carry out the attacks crashed.
The program will pause at 8:46 a.m. in observance of American Airlines Flight 11, which struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.
At 9:03 a.m. there will be an observance of United Airlines Flight 175, which struck the South Tower of the World Trade Center; at 9:37 a.m. there will be a moment of silence for American Airlines Flight 77 that hit the Pentagon.
The final moment of silence will occur at 10:03 a.m. for United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
“It is so we will not forget about the lives lost on that day,” Jolivette said. “We want to remember the lives of the 343 firefighters that lost their lives on that day.”
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson, Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Sheriff Tim Pounds are also scheduled to speak during the program.
Cities and counties across the country will hold memorial services for the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to be at a memorial event in Brunswick that will be hosted by the Glynn County Fire Department.
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Ground Zero in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and Shanksville, Pa., the sites where planes crashed after terrorists hijacked them, killing nearly 3,000 people.
Jolivette said Saturday’s event in Douglasville consisted of input from citizens on what they wanted to see for honoring those who lost their lives because of the attacks.
“We had an opportunity to send out surveys to the community,” he said. “We put together a planning committee with some citizens on it. We wanted to bring the community together for this event. We are here to defend and fight for our community.”
