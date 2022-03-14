City, county holding celebration for Meyers Taylor at Arbor Place on Friday

Let the celebration begin.
The city of Douglasville and Douglas County governments are holding a homecoming for Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor on Friday evening.
The 6 p.m. celebration is scheduled for Arbor Place Mall.
According to county spokesman Rick Martin, presentations from various county and city officials will take place in the open area on the first floor near the entrance to Belk.
Martin said following the brief ceremony, there will be an opportunity for photos and autographs with the four-time Olympian.
This will mark at least the third time that a public celebration has been held in Meyers Taylor’s honor at the mall.
Big crowds turned out for celebrations at Arbor Place after Meyers Taylor’s medal-winning performances in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics.
Meyers Taylor, who graduated from Lithia Springs High, returned from the 2022 Winter Olympics with two medals in the bobsled — silver in the monobob and bronze in the two-women bobsled event with teammate Sylvia Hoffman.
She now has five Olympic medals, making her the most decorated American female athlete in Winter Olympics history.
A former standout collegiate softball player at George Washington University, Meyers Taylor helped close out the 2022 Beijing Games as the United States’ flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.
