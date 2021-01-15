The Douglasville City Council voted Monday to enter into an agreement with a consultant to develop the old cotton mill that burned in 2012.
In 2019, the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) cleared the city to clean it up.
Atlanta-based Bleakly Advisory Group was awarded the contract during the virtual meeting.
The city could pay as much as $91,175 or as low as $75,075 under the agreement of the contract.
According to the service agreement, BAG is expected to have a rough draft of the request for proposals documents within four to five weeks after the authorization is signed by Mayor Rochelle Robinson.
Depending on how quick the economy recovers from the current COVID-19 pandemic, the city could start receiving proposals from developers within 90 days.
The service agreement stated that the city and BAG have a joint “objective to select and reach an understanding with a preferred developer” by June or July of this year.
BAG is also handling the redevelopment of the old jail site located on Church Street. That land has also been cleared.
Under terms of the agreement, BAG will develop “a high-quality, catalytic redevelopment project” on the seven-acre site on the former cotton mill, which is located on Veterans Memorial Highway.
The cotton mill site is part of the enhancement with the realignment of Highway 92.
“(It) provides the city with an exciting opportunity to create a new focal point and gateway to downtown,” according to the service agreement.
The former cotton mill was destroyed by fire in 2012.
Many residents have considered the site an eyesore since the fire that is in desperate need of a facelift.
The property sits east of the downtown area and is adjacent to where the relocated Highway 92 will pass under the railroad tracks.
The mill structure, which dated back to 1897, had been abandoned and in derelict condition for many years before the fire.
Douglas County fire investigators termed the cause of the blaze “suspicious” in 2012, because there was no electrical power in the mill and no external fire sources, such as lightning in the area at the time the fire started. Three teens were later sentenced for their roles in starting the fire.
The 7.5-acre property formerly contained the mill and its associated structures including one demolished warehouse, a small demolished laundry facility/warehouse, an overgrown 2.7 million gallon capacity storage reservoir, and an estimated 10,000 gallon water tower.
