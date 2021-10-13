In honor of “Stranger Things Day” on Nov. 6, the Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will be hosting a Stranger Things Block Party.
For one night, portions of downtown Douglasville will transform into Hawkins, Indiana, according to Douglasville Community Relations Director Jason Post. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the town’s biggest landmarks and participate in various Stranger Things-related activities.
A primary stop will be at the Palace Arcade where fans can feel the nostalgia of playing their favorite arcade games, all while listening to their favorite hits from the 1980s, Post said.
Cutouts of some of the show’s most iconic characters will be outside the arcade for selfies and group photos. Located at 6501 Church Street, the former laundromat was transformed and used for filming as the arcade for the show.
In addition to the Arcade, there will be multiple selfie spots and Stranger Things landmarks throughout downtown Douglasville.
Stranger Things Christmas lights with the alphabet will be in the Gap Space behind O’Neal Plaza, Melvald’s General Store will be set up at ACE Hardware, the Douglas County Sentinel Office will transform into the Hawkins Post, and the city’s current Public Services Building on Courthouse Square will be remembered as Hawkins Police Station.
"As you’re exploring downtown, make sure to grab dinner before the Cinema opens! But beware of the Demogorgon Chalk Art on O’Neal Plaza," Post said.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and the last chapter will conclude with a screening of “Back to the Future” at 6730 Church Street.
For more information, visit https://www.visitdouglasville.com/events or contact the Douglasville Welcome Center at 770-947-5920.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.