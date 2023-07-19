With the municipal election for Douglasville mayor and three city council seats just around the corner, the city is reminding candidates, voters and community members about the rules and regulations for campaign signs.
Jason Post, community relations director for the city, on Wednesday provided a detailed list of rules that apply within the Douglasville city limits for signs, which he said “can significantly impact the visual landscape of a community” during campaign season.
Post stressed that the rules he provided only apply within the city limits of Douglasville and are not applicable within unincorporated Douglas County, Villa Rica or Austell.
County spokesman Bill Crane said he was not aware of any sign ordinances in place in unincorporated parts of Douglas for campaign signs above and beyond state law. The next county, state and federal elections will take place in 2024.
For City of Douglasville property owners, Post said one yard sign is allowed at any time without a permit; this includes either a political yard sign or a non-political yard sign.
Multiple political campaign yard signs are only permitted in the city between the date of close of candidate qualifying — which is Aug. 23 for the municipal election this year — and the date of the election, Nov. 7, or the date of the runoff, Dec. 5, if needed.
Post said permission must be obtained from the property owner where a sign will be placed and that the sign must be set back from the curb or roadway and property lines at distances required by the city. Also, if a sign is within 20 feet of a street intersection or driveway entrance, it must be less than 30 inches in height and should not obstruct vehicle visibility.
Post said that campaign signs are never permitted in the public right-of-way within the city.
“Candidates and residents are encouraged to collect all election signage promptly at the end of the permitted period to avoid violations of city code,” Post said.
The following is the essential information for campaign signs within the City of Douglasville provided by Post:
PLACEMENT REQUIREMENTS
• Permission: It is necessary to obtain permission from the property owner where the sign will be placed.
• Setback from Curb or Roadway: Signs must be set back at least 12 feet from the curb or roadway.
• Setback from Side and Rear Property Lines: Signs must be set back at least 10 feet from side and rear property lines.
• Street Intersection or Driveway Entrance: If the sign is within 20 feet of a street intersection or a driveway entrance, it must be less than 30 inches in height and should not obstruct vehicle visibility.
• Maximum Size: Yard signs on non-residential property have a maximum size limit of 16 square feet in area and should be no more than 8 feet in height from the ground.
• Number Allowed: During the political season, the number of political yard signs is unlimited. However, outside the political season, only one yard sign per parcel is allowed.
• Maximum Size: Yard signs on residential property have a maximum size limit of 4.5 square feet in area and should be no more than 3 feet in height from the ground.
• Number Allowed: During the political season, the number of yard signs on residential properties is unlimited. However, outside the political season, only one yard sign per parcel is permitted.
OTHER REGULATED SIGN TYPES
• Size Limitation: Window signs should occupy less than 50% of the window area, and no illumination is allowed.
• Allowed on non-residential property only.
• 30-Day Permit: Banners require a 30-day permit, which can be obtained once every three months. They should be attached to a wall or window.
• Size and Height: The first banner can have a maximum area of 16 feet and a height of 12 feet from the higher of the ground or roadway. Additional banners during the political season are limited to 8 feet in height.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.