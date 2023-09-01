The Douglasville City Council voted 6-1 at a special meeting on Thursday to adopt its 2023 millage rate.
The 7.711 mills the council adopted for maintenance and operations is 14.17% over the rollback rate.
The rollback rate is the rate that would bring in the same amount of revenue as last year if not for an increase in the tax digest, or value of all taxable property.
The state requires anything above the rollback rate to be a tax increase and requires three public hearings, which the city held ahead of Thursday’s vote.
The city said in an earlier press release that the new Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement with the county in 2022 required some of the increase in the millage rate that city taxpayers will see this year.
The owner of a home in the city with a fair market value of $350,000 will see their city taxes increase by approximately $133.98 for the year, according to the city’s press release.
Ward 3 Post 1 Councilwoman Dr. LaShun Burr Danley cast the lone vote against the millage adoption.
No one on the council made any comments about the millage before it was adopted Thursday.
The Douglas County Board of Education was slated to adopt its millage at an Aug. 21 meeting. But Superintendent Trent North said that while the BOE held its three required hearings, the millage rate was not adopted due to a “technical error.”
The BOE now plans to adopt its milage rate on Sept. 5.
The school board is advertising a millage rate of 18.99 mills, an increase of 2.37% over the rollback rate of 18.551. The owner of a home valued at $300,000 will pay approximately $52.68 more in taxes with the increase and the owner of a non-homestead property valued at $450,000 will pay $79.02 in additional taxes, according to the school system.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners this week rescheduled their millage rate adoption meeting for Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. in Citizens Hall at the courthouse so that they can also ratify the BOE’s adopted millage rate as required by law.
The BOC is advertising a millage rate of 12.563, the same rate adopted last year. That rate is 2.5% above the rollback rate of 12.256 mills.
The owner of a home with a fair market value of $200,000 will see an extra $25 in property taxes owed to the county this year and a homeowner with a non-homestead property valued at $225,000 will pay $69 more in taxes, according to the county.
The Villa Rica City Council voted Tuesday to rollback the millage rate to 5.822 after the request of Villa Rica of Mayor Gil McDougal that the 2024 budget use only the new growth part of the tax digest, not the value of reassessed properties.
The rate Villa Rica adopted is a drop from last year’s rate of 6.25 mills. The new rate is the second lowest tax rate for the City of Villa Rica in 30 years. This is also the second year in a row that new growth has been higher than inflationary or reassessment values.
