The Douglasville City Council voted Monday to pay the county government $1 million for two pieces of property downtown that will be used for development around the Town Green and Conference Center.
The city is paying the county $250,000 for the old police department parking lot at the corner of Church and Bowden streets and $750,000 for the former E-911 center next to the old jail site on Club Drive that is currently home to the county Coroner’s Office.
As part of the sales contract agreed to by the city and county, the Coroner’s Office will have up to two years to relocate.
The Board of Commissioners approved the purchase agreement with the city at its voting meeting Tuesday.
City Manager Marcia Hampton told the council at its March 31 work session the purchases relate to “properties that you all are looking to secure for a project development deal that would be in conjunction with your conference center as well as the Town Green on the old jail site.”
The city already owns the old police department building and the building that is currently home to a realtor adjacent to the old police station at the corner of Bowden and Church.
The downtown block where the old police station is located is one block over from the Douglasville Conference Center.
The city is in Phase II of its Conference Center plan, which includes a hotel, Hampton told the BOC last year. Hampton told the Sentinel a downtown hotel is the goal of elected officials.
“From that goal the Convention and Visitors Bureau conducted a hotel study to see if the market was ready,” Hampton said last year. “The first study showed we weren’t and the second study several years later suggested the market was ready.”
Phase I of the new Town Green and GreyStone Amphitheater is currently under construction on the old jail site with an expected completion in late February of 2023.
The former E-911 facility at 8595 Club Dr. is a key part of Phase II of the Town Green, which is expected to include retail space, apartments and parking.
The city in March rescinded its offer to sell roughly seven acres to Mill Creek Residential Trust for Phase II of the Town Green development.
Mayor Rochelle Robinson said the city extended the due diligence period with Mill Creek on multiple occasions.
The due diligence period allowed Mill Creek to complete a market study, obtain construction cost estimates, design initial renderings, and evaluate the feasibility of the project, city Community Relations Director Jason Post said.
Pat Chesser, Mill Creek’s senior managing director, confirmed in an email to the city’s legal staff that the rising costs played an integral role in the parting of ways, Post said.
“Costs jumped to a point over the past year where the economics of this project were not feasible without both the county parcel and a subsidy from the DDA to build some amount of structured parking,” Chesser wrote.
Post said the county parcel referred to by Chesser is the old E-911 building currently occupied by the Coroner’s Office on Club Drive.
Robinson said city staff are working to secure another developer to avoid further delays with Phase II of the Town Green project.
