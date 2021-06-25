Calling the namesake of Douglas County a “complex issue,” Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said the City Council wants to spend more time discussing proposals from a group of local citizens to honor statesman, abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass before making any decisions.
Dr. Robin Zuniga-Ortega, speaking on behalf of Citizens Committee to Honor Frederick Douglass, presented evidence to the council on June 17 she said proves the county was named for Frederick Douglass.
Local historian Lisa Cooper also spoke at the meeting last week and told the council she is “99.9% certain” the county’s namesake is Stephen A. Douglas, the Senator from Illinois who lost the 1860 presidential election to Abraham Lincoln.
The county has long been recognized as being named for Stephen A. Douglas.
The City Council had planned to vote at its meeting Monday on two of the group’s requests: Naming a history trail or road for Frederick Douglass and proclaiming a day in February each year to honor him.
But Robinson said the council decided to put off any final decisions until the council can further discuss and study the proposals.
Robinson said Councilwoman LaShun Burr Danley, who chairs the council’s Transportation Committee, has made the recommendation that a future trail be named for several notable Americans including Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King, Young Vansant, who donated the land to form Douglasville in 1871, and many others.
“(Councilwoman Burr Danley’s) recommendation will be taken up by the City Council whenever the trail becomes a reality during the future renovations of Jesse Davis Park,” Robinson said.
The debate at last week’s meeting centered on whether the county is named for Frederick Douglass or Stephen A. Douglas.
Zuniga-Ortega showed the council a hand-written document from the creation of the county in 1870, signed by Georgia’s governor at the time, spelling the name “Douglass County.”
She also presented maps from the period that show the county as “Douglass County.
Cooper pointed out that Stephen Douglas’ name was originally spelled with the double-s at the end and that it appeared in newspapers through the years as “Stephen Douglass.”
Cooper also told the council that Dr. William Stovall Zellars represented Campbell County in the Legislature and introduced the bill in 1870 creating Douglas County.
Cooper said Zellars’ official biography, published in the early 1880s, states: “In 1860, Dr. Zellars was an ardent supporter of Stephen A. Douglas, and in 1870 when he introduced the bill to create the county of Douglas, he at the same time named it in honor of that great statesman.”
“That should be all we need,” Cooper said.
Robinson said she doesn’t believe determining the county’s namesake is “in the purview for the City Council to decide.”
“The naming of the county is a county and or state issue, not a City of Douglasville one,” Robinson said. “My recommendation is to have a certified historian research the facts and make a determination.”
