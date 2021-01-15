The city of Douglasville will celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance by engaging citizens in volunteer work.
Keep Douglasville Beautiful is seeking volunteers on Monday to build a fence at the Mill Village Community Garden, which is located on Johnson Street.
Because of social distancing measures in place, the event will be limited to the first 20 volunteers that are at least high school age.
The MLK Day of Service event will start at 10 a.m. at 6302 Johnson St. and continue until the fence is completed, according to the city website.
Volunteers can sign-up by emailing info@KeepDouglasvilleBeautiful.com to reserve a spot.
Because of the pandemic, several services will be virtual.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will honor King with a virtual event that kicks off inauguration week.
According to NBC News, the Presidential Inaugural Committee will host “United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service” with an hour-long program on Monday.
Some of the participants in Monday’s 8 p.m. event will include King’s children Rev. Dr. Bernice King and Martin Luther King III in addition to the Rev. Al Sharpton, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Lynn Whitfield and Bebe Winans.
This will be one of the first events leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration in Washington.
“On Monday the 18th, join us for a celebration of the National MLK #DayOfService. After a day of Americans serving their communities, we’ll come together for an evening of music and inspiring speakers,” the inaugural committee tweeted.
The MLK Center will host several events including the annual run and walk. The events, usually held at Piedmont Park, are being moved to Stone Mountain Park on Jan. 18 starting at 8 a.m. The USATF certified race course and Peachtree Road Race qualifier will have a 3.1 mile drumline all along the race course.
King was killed in 1968 in Memphis while dedicating his life to civil rights issues.
MLK Day became a federal holiday in 1983. Government buildings and banks will not be open.
Prior to becoming a federal holiday, it was celebrated by many churches and other organizations.
U.S. Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, is expected to headline a virtual King event in Illinois. Warnock has served as senior pastor of King’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005.
He recently defeated Kelly Loeffler to become the first first Black U.S. Senator from Georgia.
