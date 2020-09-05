The Douglasville City Council adopted its Fiscal Year 2021 millage rates at a called meeting Thursday.
The city kept its maintenance and operations (M&O) millage rate at 7.211 for the third straight year and the bond millage, which was set at 1.068 mills, was a decrease of 4.64%, Douglasville Finance Director Karin Callan said.
While the M&O rate stayed the same, it was 5.15% above the so-called rollback rate, which is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of revenue as last year’s tax rate.
Since the tax digest, or value of all taxable property, was up roughly 6% in the county, those whose property values increase this year will pay more in taxes. The state considers a millage above the rollback rate to be a tax increase.
“If your property value goes up and the rate stays the same, then your property taxes will go up,” Callan said Thursday in explaining how the rollback rate works. “However, as we’ve discussed in some of our prior meetings, property values going up in our community is a good thing.”
Callan estimated the extra taxes a city resident would pay on a $200,000 home would be $71 a year.
The city held its final public hearing on the millage rate Thursday before the called meeting to adopt the tax rate.
One citizen, Douglasville resident Toby Foster, spoke at the hearing, telling the council he supported their decision.
Foster said he pays about $58 a month in city taxes and that he feels like he gets a good value for his money. He pointed out that if he lived outside the city and paid a private company to pick up his trash, he’d be paying about $20 a month for that service alone. He went on to praise the city’s parks, public safety and events like the annual Christmas parade as assets he believes make his tax dollars a value.
He alluded to many on social media who were upset with the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, who adopted a millage rate 27.8% over the rollback rate last week. Foster said the city and county are “two different entities.”
“What we’re looking at is fiscal responsibility from the city of Douglasville,” Foster said. “We’re not spending money frivolously on things — we spend it on things to make things better for the citizens of Douglasville.”
Mayor Rochelle Robinson told Foster: “We’re very sincere. We do try to be very respectful and wise in how we spend taxpayer dollars. We work for the citizens. You don’t work for us. We serve you and we represent you.”
Callan told the Sentinel earlier in the week Douglasville is projected to see several areas of declining revenue for FY21 due to the pandemic.
Callan said the city is projecting hotel/motel taxes to decrease $850,000, court revenues to be down $600,000, business license fees to be down $376,000, franchise fees to be down $242,000, and plan review fees and building permits to be down $99,000.
Callan said in each of the past two fiscal years, the city saw an increase of 11% in sales tax revenues. However, she said FY20 — which ended June 30 — saw a decrease of 1% in sales tax revenue.
She said the city is projecting a “modest increase” in sales tax revenue of 2% for FY21.
“Since SPLOST, sales tax and property taxes are slightly increasing, although at a much lower rate than the prior years, those areas were able to make up for a portion of the revenue losses in the other areas, but not completely,” Callan said. “Fortunately, the city maintains a healthy reserve fund to help cover shifts in the economy like we have seen this year. We had a six-month reserve fund available. We were able to pull $3.5 million from those reserves to help us weather the changes. That still leaves us with three months of operating costs in our reserve funds.”
Callan said the city is looking for opportunities to bring furloughed employees back to work. She said the furloughs were not the result of budget issues, but rather were based on a “reduced level of service due to the pandemic.”
“As services are brought back and areas like our parks are opened back up we are bringing those staff members back to work,” Callan said. “Staff was not furloughed to reach a budget requirement or to make up for any budgetary shortfalls. It was always based on the amount of work that needed to be done.”
Callan said the city is still filling funded positions within the city to keep services functioning. She said the Douglasville Police Department staffing has not been impacted and has continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic.
The $33.1 million FY21 budget the city adopted in May is down $2.6 million, or 7%, from the FY20 budget.
