The Douglasville City Council voted Thursday at a called meeting to set its fiscal year 2023 maintenance and operations millage rate at 7.211, the same rate it has been since 2018.
The council lowered the bond millage slightly from 0.90 mills to 0.792 mills.
The M&O millage rate set by the city council represents a 9.24% tax rate increase over the rollback rate, which is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of tax revenues as last year.
Housing values are up dramatically over the last few years, and the majority of taxpayers whose homes have increased in value will pay more in property taxes to the city.
The city estimates that a home with a fair market value of $250,000 will see an increase of $152.50 in additional taxes to the city.
Finance Director Karin Callan said the city is maintaining the same millage rate due to future operations costs for the new Town Green and amphitheater downtown, which she said is due to open in March or April of 2023; the Jessie Davis Park construction project; increased cost of goods and services; and upcoming service delivery and local option sales tax negotiations.
Douglasville is not alone in adopting millage rates above the rollback rate.
The Villa Rica City Council on Tuesday voted to keep its millage rate at 6.25, which is 8.26% over the rollback rate. That increase is expected to cost the owner of a home in Villa Rica with a fair market value of $262,500 an additional $50.09 in taxes, the city of Villa Rica estimates.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted last week to adopt a tax rate that is 5.33% over the rollback rate, resulting in $47.06 in additional taxes on a home with a fair market value of $200,000, the county reports.
And the Douglas County Board of Education voted Aug. 16 to set its M&O millage rate at 9.67% over the rollback rate, which is expected to result in an extra $120.40 in taxes paid to the school board on a home with a fair market value of $175,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.