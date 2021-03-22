City to resume curbside recycling program in May

Curbside recycling is returning to the city of Douglasville.
After an 11-month hiatus, the head of the city’s public services department announced at last week’s city council meeting that curbside recycling will begin May 3.
“I might be back on the truck, but starting May 3 recycling will return,” Public Services Director Greg Roberts said during the city council meeting. “I’m excited to get it back going.”
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson shared Roberts’ excitement about the program restarting.
“I know people are so excited about recycling,” she said during Roberts presentation to the city council.
The public services department emphasizes that city residents should only put the correct recyclable products in the container.
The city will be accepting plastics (1 & 2 only), newsprint, magazines, cardboard, paperboard, mail, office paper, tin cans and aluminum cans.
“We understand that items not on this list may be recyclable in other areas, however, these are the only items that are accepted in the City of Douglasville curbside recycling program,” said Melissa Dickinson, assistant director of Public Services. “By putting items in your recycle container that are not accepted in our program, the recycling that is collected becomes contaminated and can result in an entire load being sent to the landfill.”
There will be a spring recycling event on April 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church parking lot. The event, hosted by Keep Douglasville Beautiful, will be taking electronics and scrap metal recycling items.
Residents can go to the city’s website to see a full list of acceptable items for this event.
The city’s recycling event was suspended near the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dickinson said the city was in the process of making adjustments to the recycling program before the pandemic.
Dickinson said the upcoming changes are in response to the collapse in the recycling market that hit in 2019.
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were actively making adjustments to our recycling program to address changes that stemmed from the collapse in the recycling market which began back in 2019,” she said. “Earlier in 2020, we were finalizing a new program roll-out when those efforts unfortunately were delayed as the recycling program was suspended due to COVID.
“During the 11-months since the suspension, our department has also experienced some pandemic-related, logistical issues that truly tested our ability to maintain our existing sanitation services without any service delays; however, at this time we believe we have addressed those constraints and are ready to restart the recycling program and move forward with providing full curbside services.”
The Spring Clean Up for city residents will be the week of April 26-29. According to Dickinson, one week during the spring and fall, the city picks up large items such as furniture and appliances at no charge.
