The Douglasville City Council is expected to approve on Monday an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the construction and rehabilitation of a bridge on Riverside Parkway across Sweetwater Creek.
The city council discussed the item at Thursday’s work session and the item is expected to be adopted at Monday’s voting meeting.
“It has been ongoing for about nine years now,” said Councilman Mark Adams, who chairs the finance committee.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to Patrice Williams, the city’s community development director.
The total cost of the project is $843,888, with $675,110 coming out of a federal program through GDOT, according to a construction agreement report.
Other items discussed during Thursday’s meeting include:
• The two Cracker Barrel locations in the city have petitioned to get alcohol licenses for on-premise sales. The manager for both restaurants spoke at the meeting. No resident spoke for or against the license during the public hearing portion of the meeting. The city council will vote on the measure on Monday evening.
• The city council discussed extending its current moratorium on permits for new or expanding small box discount stores. The current moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month. The extension would run until Aug. 31. The city attorney is waiting on a report from Georgia State University on the impact of small box discounts stores to present to the city council.
