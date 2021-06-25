Douglasville leaders are hoping to strike a balance for the residents and businesses along the Riverside Parkway corridor on the east side of the city.
In recent years, the area has been sought after by business investors and real estate developers because of its unique proximity to Interstate 20 and position as a gateway to Atlanta.
“I would love to see more housing — both single-family and multifamily dwellings,” said Councilman Howard Estes, whose ward includes the Riverside Parkway area. “We need to be able to meet the needs of both.”
Estes said he wants to see more businesses that don’t necessarily “negatively impact” the area.
Microsoft has announced plans for a new data center in the corridor. Google and Switch are among the firms with data centers already established in the corridor.
“Those companies bring a lot of tax revenue to the area,” Estes said. “They have a lot of high-tech type jobs.”
Real estate expert Mill Graves, director of business development for Retail Strategies, said business growth should go hand-and-hand with residential growth.
He said the county has a good mixture of industrial growth like data centers, the film industry and food processing businesses.
“There is a need for higher skill workers,” Graves said. “Douglas County has some alternative businesses other than just warehouses. There will continue to be some rezoning requests. The county will see a need to set aside more land for industrial use. They will need the right balance between commercial and residential use.”
Residents in the area are opposed to the influx of more distribution warehouses along the corridor.
Last week, the area won a major judgement in blocking a rezoning request from IDI Logistics. Earlier, the city council voted unanimously to deny rezoning the area for a new warehouse.
Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson ruled that the city council’s denial of the rezoning request was valid.
Emerson wrote in his judgement on June 18, that: “the Court finds that the concern for increasing truck traffic and the effects flowing from it are substantially related to the safety and general welfare and supports a finding by clear and convincing evidence that the decision to deny rezoning was validly based on the evidence before the city council and was not arbitrary and capricious.”
The area, like most in the county and nation, has not been able to keep up with the booming residential real estate market. However, with building material prices dropping in the recent weeks, more residential building is expected to pick up.
The Tributary subdivision sits nestled in the southeastern part of the county alone the Riverside Parkway corridor. Planned nearly two decades ago with 2,000 homes and a retail center, the development was hit by the 2008 market crash.
Construction has now picked up in the Tributary area with mixed housing popping up.
That was far from the case about a decade ago when the area had so-called zombie neighborhoods where pipes for utilities had been installed before construction was halted due to the housing bust.
Metro Atlanta’s outer suburbs were among the nation’s hardest hit in the foreclosure crisis that began in 2006, market analysis concluded.
Since that time, the county has grown, and like most areas in the country, residential housing has failed to keep up.
A National Association of Realtors report suggests that construction of new housing in the past 20 years fell 5.5 million units short of long-term historical levels, according to a Wall Street Journal article.
The Riverside Parkway area is desirable for industrial and commercial developers because it is convenient to Atlanta’s airport, and is near to I-20.
For homeowners, there is some green space and the attraction of Sweetwater Creek State Park, and the Chattahoochee River is on the southern boundary of Fulton County.
For city and county leaders, they have the challenge of attracting businesses while satisfying the needs of citizens for affordable living space.
“We have several existing residential developments going up,” Estes said. “We have people that come in and want to put a warehouse up. We have to respect the existing development and not damage it. I understand all levels of development. We don’t want an abundance of 18-wheelers going up and down the street. It is a fine line we are trying to walk.”
