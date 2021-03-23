An article in the March 20-21 edition of the Sentinel headlined "Armed protesters force jail lockdown," cites the Douglas County Sheriff's Office identifying the protesters as members of the "Not F—— Around Coalition" or NFAC. The Grand Master Jay, supreme commander of NFAC Global, wrote in an email to the Sentinel after the article was published that "The NFAC had nothing to do with this protest." He added that the protesters had "misrepresented themselves and are not NFAC affiliated nor was this an NFAC event."