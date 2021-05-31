Class of 2021 earns $68M in college money

Each year, Douglas County High Principal Andre Weaver challenges his senior class to seek as much scholarship money as possible.
The DCHS Class of 2021 set a goal of compiling between $6-8 million in scholarship money.
During last week’s commencement exercises, Weaver announced that the senior class brought in $41.6 million in scholarships.
“I was definitely amazed and proud of this graduating class,” said Weaver, who is leaving the school for an assistant superintendent job with Cartersville City Schools.
In all, the five Douglas County high schools compiled $68 million in scholarship money, according to Nell Boggs, executive director of communications for the school system.
This year’s graduating class consisted of 2,092 graduates, with Alexander having a high of 520 seniors. Douglas County High had 497 graduates, the second-most this year.
Graduations were held on campus for a second straight year because of the pandemic. DCHS used New Manchester High’s football stadium because of renovations to its stadium.
Alexander seniors had $14,354,595 million in scholarship money.
DCHS’ total included a combined $12 million from football standouts Jonathan Jefferson and Joshua Robinson. Jefferson had 47 scholarship offers totaling $6.6 million while Robinson raked in 34 scholarship offers.
Sammi Zhu, Douglas County’s STAR Student, will attend Harvard after considering MIT.
Also included in the scholarship is amount is Faith Guger’s appointment to the United States Military Academy.
In all, DCHS had 200 H.O.P.E. Scholarship and 20 Zell Miller Scholarship recipients.
“I think this graduating class has really set the standard,” Weaver said. “I would encourage them during our morning announcements to bring their scholarship awards to our attention. It was a real good year for us.”
