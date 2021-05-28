A total of 2,092 seniors graduated from Douglas County’s five high schools this week.
Graduations were held at each school’s football stadium, except Douglas County High, which had its graduation Thursday at New Manchester due to ongoing construction at DCHS.
This year’s graduation ceremonies were a big step toward returning to normal after a school year where masks were required in all school buildings and COVID-19 cases started to drop sharply this spring as more and more people got vaccinated.
Superintendent Trent North upped the number of guests allowed for each student to five after the Centers for Disease Control eased restrictions earlier this month.
Alexander had the largest graduating class this year with 520 students, followed by Douglas County (497), New Manchester (394), Chapel Hill (362) and Lithia Springs (319.)
Lithia held its graduation ceremony Wednesday evening, Douglas County and Chapel Hill held their ceremonies Thursday, Alexander held its graduation Friday morning and New Manchester held its graduation Friday night after Sentinel press time.
