Classes resumed at Alexander High School on Wednesday a day after the community was jolted when a student stabbed another student as classes were beginning for the day.
Three juvenile suspects are in custody, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon.
Capt. Trent Wilson would only say that two suspects — the main stabbing suspect and an accomplice — are students in the Douglas County School System and that a third suspect, who was driving a getaway car, is a former student at Alexander.
Wilson would not say what school or schools the three suspects currently attend.
The victim continued to recover at a local hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to Portia Lake, public information director for Douglas County Schools.
Two of the suspects — the main stabbing suspect and an accomplice — fled on foot. The sheriff’s office said a third suspect, the driver of a black Mercedes, picked up the other suspects.
A resident informed DCSO they had seen the Mercedes picking up two black males with bookbags near Dorsett Shoals Road.
The black Mercedes was later located on Capps Ferry Road by the Georgia State Patrol, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver, who is a former Alexander student, and the accomplice, were in the vehicle and taken into custody during a traffic stop.
The sheriff’s office said it is believed the driver of the Mercedes and the accomplice dropped the main stabbing suspect off at his home in Palmetto in south Fulton County before coming back into Douglas County, which is when they were stopped by the State Patrol.
Investigators continued to pursue the main stabbing suspect until his attorney contacted DCSO to arrange for him to turn himself in at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
All three suspects are under 17 so their names and charges are not being released, the sheriff’s office said.
The surrender of the male student who committed the actual stabbing Tuesday evening put an end to an all-day manhunt.
Lake said Alexander staff members joined a team of district-level administrators and crisis team members supporting students on their return to school Wednesday.
Together with Alexander's professional school counselors, they formed a group offering guidance and support to students and employees.
Lake said Alexander continued to follow the school district's established security protocols, including school resource officers and an enhanced security presence.
And she emphasized that weapons are forbidden on all school campuses in the county.
Lake called the stabbing “strictly prohibited and morally reprehensible.”
“The district will continue partnering with the judicial system to ensure the person responsible will have their school privileges removed and they will not have the opportunity to harm another student again,” Lake said.
She said the Board of Education and Superintendent Trent North “express their gratitude to school administrators and law enforcement for their quick response to Tuesday's crisis.”
North said in a statement that the school system “is shocked and saddened by Tuesday’s events” at Alexander and he expressed support for the victim.
"We extend our prayers for the student's recovery and strength for their family and friends," North said.
North described Alexander High School as a resilient, connected school family.
"The Alexander High School community is strong,” he said. “They will help this student's family and support one another. Our hope for our students' future drives us to work harder to ensure that something like this never occurs on our campuses again."
Lake said after the stabbing, which occurred just after 8 a.m. near the cafeteria, school staff immediately began rendering medical aid to the injured student until medical personnel arrived.
She said surveillance video appears to show the suspect exiting the building into the nearby woods.
Alexander was on lockdown for about two hours Tuesday morning after the stabbing.
Worried parents lined Alexander Parkway to pick up their children once the lockdown ended around 10:15 a.m.
Neighboring Bill Arp Elementary was also placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, Lake said.
Alexander Principal Chris Small assured parents in an email Tuesday night that “we will work through this together.”
“If your child is struggling, afraid, or needs additional support, remember our professional school counselors are available,” Small said.
Sheriff Tim Pounds urged parents to get back to parenting their children.
“Be their parent, not their friend. Know where your children are and who they're hanging out with,” Pounds said. “But most importantly, don't be scared to discipline them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.