The new region alignments and non-region scheduling where the two main topics discussed at Tuesday’s Douglas County School System annual football media day event.
Held in the event room at the DCSS central offices, all five of the county’s coaches and selected players met with the media for questions and a photo shoot.
All the coaches talked about the new Georgia High School Association realignment, and how they see their team’s chances of making the postseason.
“We call it the baby SEC, our new region is tough,” New Manchester third-year coach Cedric Jackson said. “It is going to be a battle each time we step on the field.”
Teams can put on full pads on Monday provided they have gone through five days of conditioning practices. The regular season begins on Aug. 19.
New Manchester, along with Alexander and Douglas County, will compete in Region 5-6A with Langston Hughes, Newnan, East Paulding, Paulding County and South Paulding.
New Manchester moves up from Class 5A after losing an appeal with the GHSA.
Last season, New Manchester finished as region runner-up after winning the 2020 region title.
“Moving up will be a challenge for us, but we are excited about the opportunity to compete,” Jackson said. “
Douglas County reached the second round of the state playoffs after finishing fourth in the region.
The Tigers return the majority of their players and look to again challenge for the postseason.
“We are expecting to take another step on the ladder to get to the third round of the playoffs,” Johnny White said. “We feel good about where we are at now. We want to play with a little swag.”
Lithia Springs and Chapel Hill will remain together in Region 5-5A with seven other teams including Creekside, Maynard Jackson, Banneker, Mays, Midtown, Tri-Cities and defending region champion Villa Rica.
With 29 seniors returning, Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis is confident his team can return to the postseason for a fourth straight season.
Last season, the Lions won their first-ever state playoff game.
“We have some great leaders in this senior class,” Jarvis said.
Alexander coach Olten Downs begins his second year, and he said the offseason focus was on the weight room.
“We wanted to get the team stronger,” Downs said. “The overall strength of the program was big. I think we grew a lot in the weight room.”
Chapel Hill will be young with 14 starters returning. The Panthers have all but one starter back on the defense.
Panthers coach Brad Stephens said a non-region schedule of Stone Mountain, South Atlanta and South Cobb should prepare them for a region that includes Mays and Creekside.
“We will see some teams with some good athletes,” Stephens said. “We want to establish the run on offense and play assignment football on defense.”
