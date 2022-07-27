DOUNWS-07-28-22 FOOTBALL

Douglas County School System Athletic Director Eric Collins goes over the format for Tuesday’s media day event with New Manchester coach Cedric Jackson.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The new region alignments and non-region scheduling where the two main topics discussed at Tuesday’s Douglas County School System annual football media day event.

Held in the event room at the DCSS central offices, all five of the county’s coaches and selected players met with the media for questions and a photo shoot.

Trending Videos