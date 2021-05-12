Colonial Pipeline restarted operations Wednesday at 5 p.m. after being hit by a cyberattack that caused gas prices to spike and many local gas stations to run out of fuel in the past few days.
Colonial said in a statement on its website “it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.”
“Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period,” the statement reads. “Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”
Colonial Pipeline, headquartered in Alpharetta, operates the biggest gas pipeline on the East Coast.
Motorists have been greeted with "Out of Gas" signs and plastic bags over gasoline pumps the last couple days.
The FBI blamed the Colonial attack on DarkSide, a group of hackers believed to operate out of Russia or Eastern Europe
Gas prices have skyrocketed in the metro area and Douglas County as motorists scramble to find gasoline.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in the county was at $2.97 a gallon Wednesday morning. The state average was $2.95 Wednesday while the national averaged topped $3 a gallon, according to AAA.
Late Wednesday afternoon, there were 31 gas stations in Douglasville that reported not having gas, according to the gasbuddy.com website.
Motorists can visit douglascountysentinel.com/gas_prices to see a map with gas stations in Douglas County that have gas as well at the price for a gallon. Residents can also visit gasbuddy.com and click on Find Gas for a more detailed search.
During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp urged motorists not to panic.
“Only get the gasoline you need,” Kemp said at the state Capitol. “Please do not go out and fill up every 5-gallon tank you have. Doing so will only mean the shortage will last longer.”
AAA said Monday it would cost $41.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline — $4.50 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak.
The gasoline supply concerns prompted action from Kemp, who signed an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency and temporarily suspending the state’s gas tax.
“Due to the on-going effects of a temporary shutdown of a primary fuel pipeline, there exists an intermittent shortage of petroleum fuel in Georgia,” Kemp’s order reads. “The uninterrupted supply of transportation fuel is an essential need of the public and any perceived shortage threatens the public welfare.”
Similar executive orders have been issued during disruptions in fuel supplies, which typically have been caused by inclement weather or other natural disasters that have affected refineries or pipelines.
Kemp’s executive order is due to expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also stepped in to offer relief.
The agency approved the state’s request to allow the sale of a blend of gasoline normally sold only during winter months. The state has a supply of winter-blend fuel in storage.
“We’re going to have this new product flowing quickly,” state Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black said.
AAA is also predicting a 60% increase in travel for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.
According to AAA, only 23 million people traveled last year, which was two months into the pandemic and travel restrictions were in place.
Travel analysts predict that Thursday, May 27, during the late afternoon might be the worst travel day of the holiday weekend.
“Although vehicle trips are down as much as 40% in some metros, afternoon congestion is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst, INRIX. “With the increase of holiday travelers to the typical afternoon commute, drivers in the larger metros should expect longer delays heading into the holiday weekend. Travelers should anticipate delays to start on Wednesday and continue through Memorial Day. Our advice to drivers is to avoid the evening commute times and plan alternate routes.”
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this article.
