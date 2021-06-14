After a week’s delay because of inclement weather, Douglasville’s Food Truck Mondays took off yesterday. About seven food trucks with various cuisines were parked in the former police department parking lot on Church Street downtown to serve customers. Monday’s event went from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the dinnertime crowd. Next Monday, June 21, the food trucks will be back at the same location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with the final Food Truck Mondays event taking place June 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. City officials said there will unlikely be a makeup date for the June 7 food truck event that was postponed because of thunderstorms.