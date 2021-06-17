Commercial, industrial real estate ‘booming’ in the county

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series on real estate in Douglas County.
Some real estate experts consider Douglas County a prime location for commercial and industrial development.
During the Douglas County Chamber’s Best of Business Luncheon this week, a guest panel of real estate experts talked about how the county is positioned to by a major player in the two markets.
“Douglas County sits in one of the most sought-after submarkets in the area,” said Lisa Pittman, senior director at Cushman and Wakefield, a real estate advisory service.
Pittman call Atlanta a “booming industrial market,” and No. 1 in the country.
“What we are seeing is that people are moving to Atlanta for a better quality of life and affordable housing,” she said.
Because the county is easily accessible to Interstate 20 and Fulton Industrial Boulevard, it makes an ideal location for commercial and industrial development.
“From an investor standpoint, they want to be in Atlanta,” Pittman said.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said that bodes well for the county as it pursues development projects.
“I feel real good about the opportunities we have,” Jones said after the luncheon. “I’m excited about our future. We are in a hotbed right now with a lot of opportunities for growth.”
Jones said she will push for development in areas like Lithia Springs, and hopefully take on some projects that were abandoned after the 2008 downturn in the economy.
“I want to get rid of some of those eyesores in the county,” Jones said. “We have some areas that need some attention. I will be pushing to see what we can get.”
Recently, Douglas County was one of two metro Atlanta communities that received technical support from community partners through the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Community Development Assistance Program.
The ARC announced that the Georgia Conservancy will help the county “maximize the potential” of the Lithia Springs community.
According to the ARC, the nonprofit organization will work with the county to develop “best practices” in redeveloping Lithia.
“The citizens have identified some community development priorities for Lithia Springs,” Jones said after the announcement.
During Wednesday’s real estate panel discussion, Jones heard how the county will continue to reap from industrial and commercial growth that has hit the metro Atlanta area.
Mill Graves, director of business development for Retail Strategies, said big business growth shouldn’t push out small businesses in the area.
He said the county has a good mixture of industrial growth like data centers, the film industry and food processing businesses.
“There is a need for higher skill workers,” Graves said. “Douglas County has some alternative businesses other than just warehouses. There will continue to be some rezoning requests. The county will see a need to set aside more land for industrial use. They will need the right balance between commercial and residential use.”
Graves said that many brick and mortar businesses are changing their strategies and business setups to meet the needs of the online push by consumers.
“Businesses are looking at ways to better set up their space for online and restaurants for curbside services,” he said. “With COVID, a lot of the mom and pop businesses have developed an online presence.”
