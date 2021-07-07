SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will return for its first in-person legislative meeting since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Work sessions and committee meetings will remain virtual until further notice.
The Board of Commissioners’ meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse in Citizens Hall. Members of the public may attend the Commission meeting in person or can continue watching the meeting on the County’s government access channel, dctv23 for Comcast cable customers, or channel 99 for ATT U-verse customers. The meetings can also be watched on dctv23.com and the County’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/douglas.county.happenings/.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt County Administrator Sharon D. Subadan’s return to work plan at the June 8th legislative meeting. The Commissioners also recently approved the re-opening of the courthouse and all administrative buildings to the public effective Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners remained vigilant about keeping citizens and employees safe.
A full report of the return to work guidelines including protocols and procedures and courthouse procedures can be found if you visit the Douglas County government website at www.celebrate douglascounty.com or connect with the Douglas County government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/douglas.county.happenings/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.