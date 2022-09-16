FIRE pic

District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider and Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, who both serve on the Fire and EMS Committee, voted in favor of purchasing two water tanker trucks.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Fire and EMS Committee voted unanimously during Monday’s special-called meeting to purchase two tanker pumper trucks that would help in areas where there is a water supply shortage.

The purchase will go before the full BOC during next week’s regular scheduled meetings for approval.

