The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Fire and EMS Committee voted unanimously during Monday’s special-called meeting to purchase two tanker pumper trucks that would help in areas where there is a water supply shortage.
The purchase will go before the full BOC during next week’s regular scheduled meetings for approval.
If approved, the county will spend $1.2 million for the two trucks that can hold about 3,000 gallons of water.
Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette said the tankers are needed for emergencies along the Interstate 20 corridor and in rural areas in the county where there are little or no fire hydrants.
“It will help with a readiness and preparation in serving our citizens,” Jolivette said during the meeting that lasted about 39 minutes. “Everybody is moving towards getting them.”
Currently, the fire department is using tanker trucks from surrounding jurisdictions if needed.
“Time is crucial when you are talking about fires and saving people’s lives,” Jolivette said. “The I-20 corridor is very busy, and it is getting busier every day. Stuff is happening all the time out there. We are identifying ways to take care of our citizens.”
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said the item will be placed on Monday’s meeting agenda for the full board to discuss.
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider also voted in favor of the purchase in the committee meeting.
“It will help save lives,” Guider said. “We still have a lot of rural areas in the county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.