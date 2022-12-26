Disability

Roswell resident Celeste Chippero stands with her son, Peter, during a press conference at the Capitol in February, when families and advocates called for state lawmakers to bolster disability services.

 Riley Bunch/GPB News

Advocates for Georgia’s disabled community have long been fighting a battle in the hallways and committee rooms of the Capitol to remedy the state’s long wait for support services — with access often taking more than a decade.

The state’s New Options Waiver (NOW) and Comprehensive Supports Waiver (COMP) programs through Medicaid are designed to help Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities avoid being institutionalized.

