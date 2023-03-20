Summit

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine was among the speakers at Saturday’s Youth Peace Summit. The next summit is planned for April 22.

 DPD/Special

Parents, youths, educators, law enforcement officials, and community leaders packed the Community Room at the Douglasville Police Department for its Youth Peace Summit on Saturday.

In fact, it was standing room only, reinforcing the seriousness of the event, aimed at engaging everyone to help stop the violence involving young people here. Above all, it was a call to action. Punctuated by an intermittent chorus of amens and liberal applause from the audience, the summit had the makings of a church service in which everyone was committed to be on one accord.

