Parents, youths, educators, law enforcement officials, and community leaders packed the Community Room at the Douglasville Police Department for its Youth Peace Summit on Saturday.
In fact, it was standing room only, reinforcing the seriousness of the event, aimed at engaging everyone to help stop the violence involving young people here. Above all, it was a call to action. Punctuated by an intermittent chorus of amens and liberal applause from the audience, the summit had the makings of a church service in which everyone was committed to be on one accord.
The crowd heard from several passionate speakers who spoke directly to the young people and parents in the audience.
“We are doing this because we need you,” Police Chief Gary Sparks said to the youths, who included 19 new students in his Youth Against Violence Program, which started its Spring session earlier in the day. “We love you, but first and foremost, you must love yourself.”
Noting that not all young people are committing crimes, Sparks encouraged them all to make right decisions that will benefit the city, county, state, and country, and promoted the importance of education as a means to being successful.
But even as he urged the youths to find the “seed of purpose” within themselves, Sparks lamented the arrests of four young males from another county who were arrested just the day before for allegedly breaking and entering autos at an apartment complex in the city. All the teens had guns, Sparks said.
“Why are we here? We are here because of gun violence (involving youths) in America,” Sparks said.
However, he did not let adults off the hook. Many of the guns teens have access to are stolen during car break-ins, Sparks said.
“So, people, if you have a gun, get the gun out of your cars,” he said. “Put those guns up, old folks!”
He then spoke directly to parents about their responsibilities as a parent and not their children’s friend.
“It’s a parenting issue as well,” Sparks said, asking parents to be more accountable. ‘We know (kids) lie, but we have to start checking what they say.
“I don’t want to keep locking kids up. I don’t want to see them die. I’m tired of seeing them die before they even live. I want them to become doctors, lawyers, mayors.”
Sparks was joined by several other speakers, who called attention to the importance of the occasion..
Lt. Ken Winklepleck, who presented a segment on gun violence, cited the 8,728 gun-related deaths in the U.S. since January, as of Friday. He also talked about criminally addictive behavior, gangs, social media, and drill music.
Sparks elaborated on drill music. “This is how the devil gets into their spirit,” he said. “We’ve got lucifer coming to our young people through sound. It goes into their hearts and their souls, from music to gangs to prison.”
Winklepleck warned about the potential danger of consuming marijuana laced with Fentanyl, a deadly substance..
“My unit buys drugs off the street that are sometimes laced with Fentanyl, even marijuana,” he said. He linked a high percentage of violence to young people smoking weed and using other illegal substances like methamphetamine.
Other speakers included members from the police department’s Rising Men of Douglasville group; Sierra Knight, a Kennesaw State University student affected by gun violence through the shooting death of a friend; Monique Rivarde, whose son, Bobby Tillman, was stomped to death in November 2010 when a house party was halted by concerned parents when more than 100 kids showed up; and Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine, who spoke to the young people.
“Regardless of what you are told in your household, at school, or in messages on social media, you are important,” Racine said.
Four members of the audience had an opportunity to speak and ask questions, and possible solutions were discussed.
The next summit, scheduled for April 22nd, will focus on conflict resolution, led by Youth Against Violence speaker, De Wayne Martin.
