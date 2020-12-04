About a year ago, Stephanie Jensen said “God put on” her heart to make a bigger difference in her community.
Jensen had seen an idea about a cabinet with nonperishable items that served to help individuals in need.
With that Little Free Pantry idea, Jenson decided to answer to “God’s call” to build a network of Blessing Boxes.
After reaching out to the community through social media, Jensen has seen her idea blossom into four Blessing Boxes throughout county.
There is a fifth Blessing Box that will soon be up and able to serve the community.
“These are meant to be an encouragement to people and provide hope and needed items when they are struggling,” Jensen said. “Anyone is welcome to build one and/or help provide supplies for them.”
Leigh Champion, the director of Loving Hands Ministry, got on board with the idea and helps maintain some of the boxes.
“We have had a good response in the community,” Champion said. “We try to place the boxes where there is a need to help benefit people.”
It costs $150 to build a box and Champion said donations help keep it filled. Some of the boxes contain Bible verses in addition to “uplifting” messages for those who utilize the supplies.
“It feels good to see these boxes go up to help people,” Champion said. “We would like to see them all over the county.”
Jensen said that Steve Rutledge of Wooden Anchor helped build one of the original boxes that was placed in the Fairplay community.
Members of the Crossroads Church security team and businessman Jimmy Haddle along with Stacey and Mark Fisher have also been instrumental in the construction of the boxes, according to Jensen.
She said the community response through social media has kept the boxes full stocked.
A few weeks ago, she checked on one of the boxes and saw supplies were low. After making a post on Facebook requesting supplies, it was filled within a couple hours.
“I feel I’m blessed in being able to help people,” Jensen said. “There are a lot of people in the community that are making a difference.”
Champion said the plan is to strategically place the boxes where there are the biggest needs.
There is one at a bond company near the county jail, that can be utilized by recently released inmates.
“People get released at all times of the night, and some have some needs,” Champion said. “We feel this is a good addition to our community.”
With winter approaching, Champion and Jensen said there is a need is for gloves, hats and warm weather wear.
“I feel we have a good response from throughout the community,” Champion said.
“We think these boxes are very important, especially to low income and homeless individuals,” Jensen said. “I think this is the way to go without always having to ask for help. We also supply senior items in the boxes.”
