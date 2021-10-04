On what would have been Scot Hudson’s 61st birthday, his daughter Elena and dozens of folks who knew him gathered at Hudson’s Hickory House to do what he was known best for — giving back to the community.
The inaugural Scot Hudson Toy Drive was held Saturday in the parking lot at the restaurant. The City of Douglasville proclaimed Saturday “Scot Hudson Day” and gave Elena her dad’s key to the city, which was on display at the big event.
Elena Hudson said the amount of toys donated was “incredible.” The toys will go to underprivileged children in Douglas County this Christmas, which she said was her dad’s favorite time of the year.
She said by the end of the day Saturday Hudson's had collected 13 to 14 boxes full of toys.
Additionally, Elena said that as of Monday well over $4,000 had been raised from donations, the sale of barbecue sandwich plates and Scot Hudson T-Shirts on Saturday.
"It was incredible, we were all mind-blown by the generosity and love the community poured into this!!!," she said Monday.
Elena said seeing her best friends, staff -- who are "more like family -- and community "all coming together to honor my dad and help those that need is has been incredible to watch."
She added that partnerships with the city and school system have been "crucial."
She said several local businesses including Premier Drugstore, Hog Wild BBQ, Williamson Brothers, Sam & Rosco's, Hembree Insurance and Frances Florist have toy boxes out to collect more toys as Christmas approaches.
"I’m so proud to be my father’s daughter, and to see how many people truly loved him," Elena Hudson said. "At the conclusion of the event myself and all my friends and staff joined together for a balloon release for my daddy in Heaven. It was a beautiful day to celebrate and honor him."
