At about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, without much fanfare and with just a few onlookers, workers removed the Confederate monument on the lawn of the Douglas County Courthouse that had sparked some controversy among residents.
It took a few hours to remove the statue that has stood outside the county’s courthouses since 1914, when it was donated by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
In August, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on a resolution to relocate the Confederate monument from the courthouse property to the county’s Museum of History and Art, which is housed at the old courthouse in downtown Douglasville. The monument will be on display at the museum, according to county officials.
The relocation was done by an independent contractor at a cost of $26,250, which includes dismantling and moving the monument to its new location. Although the monument belongs to the local Daughters of the Confederacy chapter, the county agreed to foot the bill for the relocation.
Triana Arnold James, the president of Georgia National Organization for Women and a county resident, held a press conference in front of the statue in mid-July asking for its removal.
A month later, the Georgia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy gave its support of the removal for safety reasons.
“I’m glad and excited about it being removed,” James said. “I’ve always felt it was out of place there. We weren’t trying to erase the history, but it shouldn’t be on a place that is for equality and justice. There is a lot of black history that is housed in museums.”
Douglas County became the latest government to have a Confederate monument relocated since the summer.
It is not known if anything will be put in the place of the previous monument, which was on the corner of Hospital Drive and Dorris Road.
County Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, who was not present for the original vote, disagreed with the statue’s removal.
“I would have suggested we put a statue of the North up beside it honoring the death of all the soldiers killed,” she said Thursday afternoon. “It is history. We need to honor everybody in the war.”
Local historian and Sentinel columnist Lisa Cooper said the soldier depicted is anonymous and not based on any one soldier who was from old Campbell County.
Douglas County did not exist during the Civil War and was not formed until 1870 from the northern section of old Campbell County and eventually parts of Carroll and Paulding counties, according to Cooper.
