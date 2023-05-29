A total of 2,072 students graduated from Douglas County’s five public high schools this past weekend at the University of West Georgia Coliseum.

Alexander got things going Thursday morning, with Margaret Padgett being named valedictorian and Cynthia Ramirez named the school’s salutatorian. Alexander had 470 graduates this year. Padgett will attend Purdue University and Ramirez will attend Catholic University of America.

