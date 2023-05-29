A total of 2,072 students graduated from Douglas County’s five public high schools this past weekend at the University of West Georgia Coliseum.
Alexander got things going Thursday morning, with Margaret Padgett being named valedictorian and Cynthia Ramirez named the school’s salutatorian. Alexander had 470 graduates this year. Padgett will attend Purdue University and Ramirez will attend Catholic University of America.
Lithia Springs followed with its ceremony Thursday afternoon with 349 graduates. Shiv Patel, who will attend Georgia Tech, was named valedictorian, and Tyler Gordon, who will also attend Georgia Tech, was named salutatorian.
New Manchester’s graduation was Friday morning and included 420 graduates. Brennan Bransford, who will attend Kennesaw State, was named valedictorian, and Kelsie Evans, who will attend Xavier University, was named salutatorian.
Douglas County High and Chapel Hill High held their graduation ceremonies Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, respectively, to cap the celebrations for the Class of 2023 in the county.
Oyinkansola Oduba, who will attend Duke University, was named Douglas County High’s valedictorian, while Claire Riggs, who will attend Georgia Tech, was named salutatorian. Douglas County had 480 graduates.
Chapel Hill had 353 students in the Class of 2023. Jordan Arfanakis, who will attend Georgia Tech, was named valedictorian and Matthew Tadesse, who will attend Northwestern University, was named salutatorian.
Here are pictures from all five high schools taken by the Douglas County School System.
