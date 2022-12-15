ATLANTA — Federal prisons will have to replace outdated, broken security camera systems under legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., that gained final passage this week.

The bipartisan bill stems from an eight-month investigation into sexual abuse of female inmates conducted by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chaired by Ossoff. After passing the Senate last fall, the legislation cleared the U.S. House Wednesday and is on its way to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

