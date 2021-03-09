WASHINGTON, D.C — Congressman David Scott on Tuesday introduced the Coronavirus Homeowner Assistance Act of 2021, legislation creating a Homeowner Assistance Fund to aid homeowners harmed by the global coronavirus pandemic. This legislation, which would provide $10 billion in funding to states, territories, and the District of Columbia, delivers essential mortgage financial assistance and utility financial assistance for homeowners.
“We are now a year into this public health crisis, and Americans are facing down enormous financial hurdles,” said Scott, a Democrat whose 13th Congressional District includes all of Douglas County. “Providing this critical assistance will enable struggling families to protect their health from the safety of a warm home with a roof over their heads.”
In the wake of the Great Recession, Congressman Scott helped establish the Hardest Hit Fund, which provided targeted mortgage assistance funding for states experiencing the highest foreclosure and unemployment rates across the country.
For communities in Georgia that are still feeling the effects of the Great Recession, the Coronavirus Homeowner Assistance Act will expand upon this proven resource to provide Americans across all 50 states and territories with critical assistance.
