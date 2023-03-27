Douglas County lost one of its longest standing business leaders on Friday.
T. Dennis Connally, founder of Connally, Jordan & Associates, died March 24 at age 83.
Connally, a certified public accountant, earned his BBA from Emory University in 1962 and founded the financial consulting firm in Douglasville bearing his name five decades ago.
“He was dearly loved and admired by his team, friends, family, and clients,” Connally, Jordan & Associates wrote in a Facebook post Friday announcing his death. “He leaves behind an enormous legacy and an immeasurable mark on the Douglas County community. We are grateful for the opportunity to have been led by a man of such incredible character, compassion, and desire to serve his clients well. Dennis will be missed immensely by us all, and we appreciate the love and support from our community during this difficult time.”
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville is handling funeral arrangements. The funeral home said they expect details about a celebration of life service to be announced later this week.
Connally is remembered by many local leaders for his friendship and for being a ‘pillar in our community.’
Stephanie Bleakley wrote on Facebook: “Oh no, my heart is broken! Dennis we will miss you so much. I always looked for you when we walked in to Sam and Rosco’s hoping I could get one of your sweet hugs. You will always be remembered for your sweet, funny, kind and generous personality. You were so generous in helping me with anything I ever needed. Love you sweet man. Rest in Peace!”
District 4 County Commissioner Mark Alcarez wrote: “Such a great man, our heart as many are broken. He was a pillar in our community.”
Former county Coroner Randy Daniel wrote: “Great man and friend.”
Arman Sayyar, general manager at Sam and Rosco’s wrote: “What sad news to receive today. Our hearts are with his family and friends. Dennis was a great man and always helped others in the community. I am sure Dennis is with Elaine again and they are looking down on us, RIP.”
David Covington wrote: “My heart is BEYOND broken. Dennis was more than my 45+ year long tax person, & partner, he was like a father to me. Him and Elaine both were like parents to me. Always there for me and my family. I am SO sorry to hear this, but I rest easy knowing that Dennis is in a better place. I am thankful for all the conversations, meetings, get togethers, that we all had as family over the years. Dennis knows how much him and his family meant to me and my family. He will be TRULY missed, and his legacy and selfless contributions cannot be measured. I will miss you old friend. Thank you for your friendship over my lifetime.”
