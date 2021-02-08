Connect Douglas complying with CDC mask mandate

Due to the order issued on Jan. 29 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), travelers on all public transit are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Passengers must wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose while boarding, exiting, and for the duration of travel.
This order applies to Connect Douglas, the public transportation and mobility services division of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Therefore, all passengers and drivers are required to wear a mask on all public transit systems and when entering or on the premises of the Connect Douglas Multi-Model Transportation Center (MMTC).
Masks continue to be available to all riders on the Connect Douglas Fixed Route Bus Service upon request and at sanitizing stations inside the MMTC located on 8800 Dorris Rd.
