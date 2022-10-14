Editor’s Note: There are two statewide amendments and two referenda on the November 2022 ballot. Below, attorney David Hudson, general counsel for the Georgia Press Association, has summarized the amendments and referenda and offered his recommendations on whether each should be approved by voters.
AMENDMENT 1A constitutional amendment to establish a commission to make speedy reviews of public officers indicted for felonies to decide whether the public official shall be suspended from office without pay while under indictment. Unfortunately, records of the commission shall not be open to the public.
Recommendation: Having a designated process for a speedy determination of whether an indicted public official must be suspended from office will serve a public benefit. The benefit is not outweighed by the detriment of keeping the commission records secret.
AMENDMENT 2A constitutional amendment to allow local governments to provide temporary tax relief for properties severely damaged or destroyed in a natural disaster where a natural disaster declaration is made.
Recommendation: The consequences of a natural disaster to Georgia citizens whose property is severely damaged or destroyed would impose great hardships on these impacted. Providing relief from local taxes for a period of time to be determined by the local governments would be an appropriate benefit.
REFERENDUM ATax exemption for equipment used by timber producers.
Recommendations: This would authorize legislation granting a statewide tax exemption for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvesting of timber. This is an instance where there is no financial cap on the beneficiaries of the tax break. The businesses involved in timber growing and harvesting can be multi-million dollar corporations, and the value of the equipment being exempted from tax could be unlimited. A piece of equipment could be worth more than hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The timber industry, like many others in Georgia, is beneficial to our state. But is it more entitled to tax benefits, especially for wealthy companies, than other businesses?
REFERENDUM BReferendum to approve legislation to grant tax exemptions for agricultural equipment and certain farm products where held by farms consisting of two or more family-owned farms.
Recommendation: This is an instance where the General Assembly is deciding to give an economic benefit to this type of business (agricultural), where other businesses do not receive a similar benefit. Also, the act which would go into effect does not have any limits on the amount of income or value the farms may have. It would provide this tax exemption to family farms that could be worth millions of dollars or have taxable equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Such tax exemptions would seem more appropriate if targeted at smaller farms where there is a more apparent need for tax relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.