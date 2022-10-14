Editor’s Note: There are two statewide amendments and two referenda on the November 2022 ballot. Below, attorney David Hudson, general counsel for the Georgia Press Association, has summarized the amendments and referenda and offered his recommendations on whether each should be approved by voters.

AMENDMENT 1A constitutional amendment to establish a commission to make speedy reviews of public officers indicted for felonies to decide whether the public official shall be suspended from office without pay while under indictment. Unfortunately, records of the commission shall not be open to the public.

Trending Videos