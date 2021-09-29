Lithia Springs resident Alice Wingo has been seeing the same primary care physician for more than 20 years. And the 81-year-old retiree has three other specialists she sees regularly.
But unless Wellstar Health System and UnitedHealthcare work out a contract dispute, Wingo will be looking at out-of-network charges to continue seeing her doctors or a drive to Atlanta to stay in-network.
Wingo said she blames both sides equally and hopes the dispute will be resolved by Sunday when the current deal expires.
“At my age it would be very hard on me to try to find new people,” Wingo said.
According to Georgia Health News (GHN), about 80,000 members of UnitedHealthcare would be affected if a deal isn’t reached with Wellstar, which has 11 hospitals including Wellstar Douglas Hospital in Douglasville.
Wingo has AARP Medicare Advantage through United Healthcare and received a letter within the last month notifying her that to stay in-network she needed to look at Northside Hospital and Emory University Hospital in Atlanta or Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Wingo said she still drives to the grocery store, doctor’s appointments and the Woodie Fite Senior Center. But she said she hasn’t driven to Atlanta in years and isn’t sure what she’ll do if United Healthcare and Wellstar don’t work things out.
UnitedHealthcare told Georgia Health News that retirees in the State Health Benefit Plan who are members of its Medicare Advantage plan will continue to be able to receive care from Wellstar’s hospitals and physicians at the same cost share at network rates, even if the contract ends without a new agreement.
Wellstar Health System issued the following statement about the negotiations:
“Wellstar Health System’s current agreement with UnitedHealthcare expires on October 3, 2021, and UnitedHealthcare has repeatedly failed to engage in meaningful contract negotiations that prioritize patients. We are hopeful that we will come to an agreement before patients with UnitedHealthcare insurance lose in-network status at Wellstar. We will continue to ask UnitedHealthcare to negotiate in support of Georgia patients who rely on us for high-quality care. UnitedHealthcare-insured patients who may be affected can obtain more information and regular updates at http://www.wellstar.org/UHC.”
UnitedHealthcare, which is based in Minnesota, avoided contract termination when it reached a new deal with Northside Hospital System in August.
Junior Harewood, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Georgia, told GHN that Wellstar’s request for a 16% rate hike, translating to $56 million, “is purely a money play.’’ The health system seeks a 40% increase over three years for all of its hospitals, United told GHN.
Such an increase “has a significant impact on employers’ costs,’’ Harewood said to GHN. “That translates to higher costs for the members.’’
Wellstar is the most expensive hospital system in the Atlanta area, Harewood told GHN.
But Barbara Corey, an executive at Wellstar, told GHN that United said the same thing about Northside during that contract battle.
“We’ve been underpaid by United for years,’’ she told GHN. The current contract, she added, “is extremely outdated.’’
Corey told GHN the pandemic has increased cost pressures for Wellstar, including the need to recruit and retain nurses and other clinical staff. “Supply costs have really skyrocketed,’’ she added.
