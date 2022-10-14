As voters get set to cast their ballots in the November general election, some local candidates have bigger campaign war chests than others.
District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan is among those with the largest cash-on-hand balances at the end of the Jul 1-Sept. 30 reporting period for Campaign Contribution Disclosure Reports where candidates list their contributions and expenditures.
Carthan, a Democrat, is seeking a second four-year term on the Board of Commissioners. She is facing Republican Bundy Cobb.
Carthan’s CCDR shows she raised $8,235 in cash and another $606.50 in in-kind contributions. Her report shows she had $7,613.55 in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.
Several contributions to Carthan have raised questions.
One of Carthan’s largest contributions of $1,000 came from The Collaborative Group, a company the county does business with.
Carthan also took $100 from Myesha Good, who chairs the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration. She also reported a $500 donation from Probate Judge Christina Peterson, listed on the report as “Tina” Peterson; In August, Carthan voted against capping vital records fees that Judge Peterson collects.
She also reported a $200 contribution from a church, Iglesia Apostolica Hispana.
Carthan defended the donations from Good, The Collaborative Firm and the church. She noted that she and Good are sorority sisters.
“People have to realize she is my soro,” Carthan said of Good. “I expect my soros to contribute. Hope they are giving because they see me as the best candidate.”
Carthan also received $1,000 from Michael Russell, CEO of HJ Russell & Company, which also does business with the county.
Jeffrey Lazarus is an associate professor of political science at Georgia State University whose research focuses on Congress and members’ strategic behavior as candidates and legislators.
Lazarus said that while taking a donation from an elections board official is legal, the issue of morality is tougher to answer.
“Is it moral for a candidate to accept the donation? This one is harder to answer; I’d argue on balance probably not; it might create the appearance of impropriety. Would such a donation actually cause a scandal? Probably not — there’s only a small chance the public would find out, and even if they did I doubt the story would have legs.”
On a donation from a church, Lazarus said most churches file for tax exempt status as 503© organizations with the IRS and that churches with tax exempt status are prohibited from making political donations.
“So unless a church pays taxes (and I can’t off the top of my head think of one that does) it can’t donate, Lazarus said. “If a 503© does donate to a candidate, the candidate needs to send back the money; otherwise it’s in jeopardy of breaking campaign finance laws.”
Lazarus said a candidate taking donations from companies the county does business with is in some ways ‘worse’ than taking money from an election official and in other ways ‘not as bad.’
“The way in which this is worse is that the possibility of a quid pro quo is always on the surface,” Lazarus said. “Because money is changing hands in both directions (from business to candidate, and from county to the business), you can never rule out the possibility that the one is conditional on the other. So even if the whole thing is purely innocent (and how often does that happen?) it still looks like a pay-for-play situation. It will always create the appearance of impropriety. On the other hand, the way in which this one’s not quite as bad is that ‘election board official fixes an election’ is a worse offense than ‘county official misuses public funds.’ The first one directly impeaches the integrity of the electoral process and democracy itself. The other points to corrupt public officials, which (in principle, if not in practice) is a problem with an individual politician, not the system itself.”
Like many other candidates, Carthan also accepted contributions from other elected officials including state Rep. Roger Bruce ($250), Tax Commissioner Greg Baker ($200) and Clerk of Courts Annetta Stembridge ($200).
Cobb reported $4,000 in loans to his campaign and total contributions to date of $20,100.
Cobb lists a $500 donation from Cyrus Colley, his only contribution from the filing period ending Sept. 30. He showed a balance of $2,559.97 in cash on hand at the end of the period.
In the BOC District 1 race, incumbent Democrat Henry Mitchell showed $4,491.23 in total cash contributions to date and $2,291.32 in cash on hand. Mitchell’s largest donation of $2,500 came from the Georgia Association of Realtors. He also reported a $200 donation from Tax Commissioner Greg Baker.
Mitchell’s Republican opponent, Elizabeth Bennett, reported $2,749.65 in total cash contributions to date and a $159.77 deficit in cash on hand. Bennett’s largest donation of $1,000 was from the Douglas County Republican Women’s Club.
In BOC District 4, which is open this year with incumbent Ann Jones Guider not seeking another term, Republican Mark Alcarez has outraised Democrat Yvonne Shaw.
Alcarez reported $7,979.22 in total cash contributions and $2,241.16 in cash on hand. Shaw reported $1,040.78 in total cash contributions and $0 in cash on hand.
Alcarez’s largest contribution of $750 in the most recent reporting period came from Keith Davis. He also received a $300 contribution from Guider, a fellow Republican who has endorsed him. He also got a donation of $250 from Friends of Micah Gravley, a GOP state legislator, and $100 from Tax Commissioner Greg Baker.
Shaw’s largest donations of $250 each came from Cyrus Colley and Louis Howe. She also received $200 from Baker.
In Board of Education District 4, incumbent Democrat Michelle Simmons reports $1,509 in total cash contributions and $2,289.49 in in-kind contributions with $1,311 in cash on hand. Republican challenger Heidi Hulsey reported $3,589.93 in total cash contributions and a $504.93 deficit in cash on hand.
Simmons’ largest cash contributions for the period came from Talula Martin and the Douglas County Women’s Council, who each gave her $250.
Hulsey’s largest contributions of $200 each came from Trout Flooring, Christy Eminhizer and Sandra Stephens.
