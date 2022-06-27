Convenience store robbed at gunpoint

A Douglasville convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect took cash from employees at the Circle K at Highway 5 and West Stewart Mill Road.
The DCSO said the suspect fled the store on foot. No other information about the 5:30 a.m. robbery was released.
On a social media post over the weekend, DCSO Chief Deputy Kenneth Conner responded that no one got hurt during the robbery.
An image of the suspect from surveillance footage should shows a bald, black male wearing a white surgical mask.
This isn’t the first time the Circle K at Highway 5 and West Stewart Mill has been robbed. Johnny Jarriel Jr. was the manager on duty the morning of Nov. 2, 2013 when an armed robber approached him the office of the store. The robbery garnered attention after Jarriel was fired for using a gun for protection.
The suspect was caught.
In 2013, a Florida man was arrested for robbing the convenience store at gunpoint. Colby Fann was arrested for reported stealing $380 in April 2013 from the store.
Maryann Humphrey, a night clerk at the store, was killed during an armed robbery in 2009.
Anyone with information about Saturday’s robbery should contact DCSO Investigator T.F. Smith at 678-486-1294 or the sheriff’s office at 770-942-2121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.