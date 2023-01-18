DOUNWS-01-19-23 QUEEN

Chapel Hill High sophomore Corynn Nurse was recently crowned the Miss Fayette County Outstanding Teen 2023. She is promoting child safety as her platform.

 Special

As the winner of the Miss Fayette County Outstanding Teen 2023 competition, Corynn Nurse will use her platform to promote child safety.

The social initiative is something that is dear to Nurse’s heart after losing a childhood friend to an accident.

