As the winner of the Miss Fayette County Outstanding Teen 2023 competition, Corynn Nurse will use her platform to promote child safety.
The social initiative is something that is dear to Nurse’s heart after losing a childhood friend to an accident.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As the winner of the Miss Fayette County Outstanding Teen 2023 competition, Corynn Nurse will use her platform to promote child safety.
The social initiative is something that is dear to Nurse’s heart after losing a childhood friend to an accident.
Nurse, a lifelong Douglasville resident, is a sophomore at Chapel Hill High School in Douglas County. Rules allow residents of any county in the state to compete in other counties and statewide.
She will compete in the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition this summer.
“This competition is about so much more than what you see on the outside,” Nurse said. “It is giving very talented young ladies skills that will prepare them for success in their careers and later in life, and I am grateful to be a part of it.”
It is the second pageant that the 15-year-old has competed in.
It was a full day of private interviews with judges, a fitness routine, talent, and onstage questions in an evening gown.
The one-day competition was held at Sandy Creek High in Tyrone.
At the age of 5, Nurse lost her friend to an accidental drowning. It is an incident that the teen has never forgotten.
Nurse is now dedicating her life to helping others avoid such a tragedy.
“I’m trying to do my part in the prevention of an accident,” Nurse said. “It is so preventable.”
Wednesday evening at Citizen’s Hall at the courthouse, Nurse read a proclamation during the Board of Commissioners meeting proclaiming Jan. 18 as Childhood Safety Day.
Nurse’s friend Mikayla Fishburne was a few days away from her fifth birthday, and they were planning a party.
“It was hard to understand when my parents told me Mikayla had gone to heaven,” Nurse said. “We had just seen each other at my fifth birthday party, and we were talking about what her fifth birthday party would be like in a few weeks. We never got to experience that party.”
Nurse’s dedication to child safety goes far beyond just words. She helps to educate children and their caregivers on avoiding accidental injuries and fatalities by speaking at events with SAFE KIDS Douglas and the Mikayla Cares Foundation, the nonprofit established in her friend’s honor.
“This is a very important issue,” Nurse said. “I’m just trying to get the word out.”
Those interested in following Corynn’s reign as Miss Fayette County’s Outstanding Teen 2023 and her work in the community can follow her on Instagram @missfayettecountyot or go to www.missfayettecounty.org to book an appearance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.